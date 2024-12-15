Chief Marketing Officer

InStride

Maryam Sohraby is an accomplished marketing executive with extensive experience across digital and traditional marketing in agencies, Fortune 500 companies and startups. She has successfully built strategies that drive awareness, consideration and purchase. Beyond her professional role, Sohraby has demonstrated leadership in her children’s school community, serving on the PTA and spending over four years on the board of their cooperative nursery school, actively volunteering. At InStride, she leads the engagement and support teams, achieving and exceeding YTD goals. Sohraby also founded and leads InStride’s women’s employee resource group, fostering mentorship, support and connection among women, enhancing the company’s inclusive culture and personalized impact.