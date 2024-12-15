Director | U.S. Bank

Mastaneh Masghati is a director at U.S. Bank, bringing over 35 years of experience in the banking industry, including seven years with her current organization. A graduate of IL Benedictine, she leads a team in global treasury management sales for global industrials and services. Masghati has built a reputation as an effective leader, having overseen teams in IT, product management and treasury sales. She is a dedicated advocate for charitable causes, supporting Susan G. Komen, March of Dimes, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Families Forward. Additionally, she serves as CFO and treasurer on the board of directors for Rumi Academy and as treasurer for her HOA board. Masghati’s industry expertise and commitment to service define her impactful career.

