Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise, LLP

Meg Lodise, with over 35 years of experience, is a leading trusts and estates litigator in California. She heads complex, high-value cases, including the landmark O’Connor v. O’Connor, which set precedents on powers of appointment. Lodise served as guardian ad litem for Michael Jackson’s children, protecting their interests until 2020. A fellow and former chair of ACTEC’s Amicus Briefs Committee, she has influenced major legal outcomes, such as in Bittner v. United States and securing depublication in Scott v. McDonald. She also acts as an expert witness, including in a significant NAFTA dispute. Lodise is trustee emerita of Pomona College, supporting students through the Williams Global Horizons Fund and the past president of WLALA, promoting diversity in the legal profession.

