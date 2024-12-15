(Cory Plachy)

Chief Revenue Officer

Convoso, Inc.

Born to immigrant parents in Ohio, Meg Mananian learned resilience and hard work early on. Her business journey began in high school, starting a tutoring service and quickly becoming a manager at a tutoring center, fostering her leadership skills. After earning a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, Mananian pursued an M.B.A. to prepare for leadership roles. At 28, she founded a consulting firm, leading her to join Convoso as a consultant and then full-time, where she advanced from director of operations to vice president of operations. By collaborating with the leadership team, they grew revenue from $4 million to nearly $50 million. Appointed as chief revenue officer in 2023, Mananian restructured revenue processes and led a successful go-to-market product launch, boosting NRR to over 100%.

