Meg Mananian

A portrait of Meg Mananian
(Cory Plachy)

Chief Revenue Officer
Convoso, Inc.

Born to immigrant parents in Ohio, Meg Mananian learned resilience and hard work early on. Her business journey began in high school, starting a tutoring service and quickly becoming a manager at a tutoring center, fostering her leadership skills. After earning a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, Mananian pursued an M.B.A. to prepare for leadership roles. At 28, she founded a consulting firm, leading her to join Convoso as a consultant and then full-time, where she advanced from director of operations to vice president of operations. By collaborating with the leadership team, they grew revenue from $4 million to nearly $50 million. Appointed as chief revenue officer in 2023, Mananian restructured revenue processes and led a successful go-to-market product launch, boosting NRR to over 100%.

