Megan Nacar

VP of Commercial DeciBio

Megan Paulette Rosales Nacar, VP of commercial at DeciBio, is a leader in precision medicine and oncology, driving commercial strategy and partnerships. She organized a recent webinar on FDA regulations for laboratory-developed tests, creating industry awareness of emerging standards. Nacar’s previous role at Pierian involved partnerships with major industry players to integrate bioinformatics in cancer testing. At DeciBio, she leads the Precision Cancer Consortium, advancing access to liquid biopsy testing for underserved communities. She is a strategic advisor for Women in Bio’s L.A. chapter and promotes diversity within DeciBio, encouraging the growth of women leaders. Nacar’s community work supports the Filipino American community and she is an advocate for health equity, contributing to industry advancements in precision medicine and healthcare access.