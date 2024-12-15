Los Angeles Office Managing Partner | Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Melanie Chaney is the managing partner of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore’s Los Angeles office and a distinguished leader in labor and employment law. With extensive experience as a negotiator and litigator, she provides practical advice on complex legal matters, guiding clients through bargaining processes including impasse, mediation and fact finding. Chaney excels in handling collective bargaining agreements, labor disputes and unfair labor practice charges. She has secured favorable verdicts in cases involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation and wage disputes, and is adept in arbitrations and administrative proceedings. Recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer (2008-2010) and a member of the California Council of School Attorneys, Chaney is committed to collaboration and inclusivity, fostering strong relationships and valuing diverse perspectives within her team and with clients.