Partner | Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

Melanie Ronen is a distinguished employment lawyer in California, known for defending complex claims for financial services and broker-dealer clients. She specializes in wage and hour class actions, PAGA cases and discrimination claims, achieving favorable outcomes in high-stakes cases. Notable successes include defending Southwestern Industries in a wage and hour class action and achieving case resolution in disability discrimination claims, as well as representing the city of Long Beach in a race discrimination class action involving over 1,000 employees. Beyond her legal work, she serves on the board of the Mayor’s Fund for Long Beach and has held leadership roles with the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House.