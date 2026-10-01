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Melanie Williams

2021 Inspirational Women

SVP, Head of Strategy
Quantasy + Associates

Melanie Williams has dedicated her career to helping brands and businesses better understand and serve today’s consumers. As the SVP, Head of Strategy for Quantasy + Associates, she leads a team of cultural strategists who focus on uncovering the unique perspectives, experiences, and needs of diverse and often-overlooked communities. With the social justice movement, Williams developed immersive presentations and videos that not only brought real voices from the Black community to life, but also educated senior-leadership at multiple large organizations to the true complexity of systemic inequity.

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