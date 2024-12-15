President | Anonymous Philanthropy

Melissa Beck is the president of Anonymous Philanthropy, where she leverages her business acumen to maximize philanthropic impact. After a successful career managing professional athletes in accounting, she shifted to the nonprofit sector as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Orange County & Inland Empire. Under Beck’s leadership, the organization tripled in size, expanded services and received awards like Best Place to Work in Orange County and Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year. Joining Anonymous Philanthropy in 2018, she collaborates with philanthropists on initiatives such as ending childhood drowning, the Skilled Careers Coalition and Talent Nova. Beck also serves on the board of trustees at UC Irvine, chairing the Alumni Association Board of Directors.