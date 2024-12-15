(Marketing Ops)

Melissa Dreuth is the chief people officer and chief of staff to the CEO at Planful, where she has been instrumental in driving the company’s rapid growth and cultural transformation since 2019. Born in South Africa, her diverse experiences in multinational organizations shaped her approach to building high-performing workplace cultures. At Planful, she overhauled employee engagement, revamped leadership and spearheaded a rebranding effort that redefined the company’s trajectory. Under Dreuth’s leadership, Planful has earned Great Place to Work certifications globally, reduced attrition by 34% and achieved a range of impressive business milestones, including 107% growth in international customer bookings and expansion into new global markets. She continues to prioritize holistic employee care and innovative programs, positioning Planful as a leader in financial performance management software.

