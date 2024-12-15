(TIFFANY ROSE)

Chief Executive Officer

Swerve Communications

Melissa Sun, CEO of Swerve Communications, has a rich background in media, Hollywood and nonprofit advocacy. She began her career as a producer in broadcast news with NBC Los Angeles and KSBW-TV, honing her skills in storytelling. Her previous work supporting George Clooney’s nonprofit, Not On Our Watch, sparked her passion for social impact, leading her to the Sierra Club, where she founded the Arts + Entertainment Council and collaborated on creative projects for environmental advocacy. In 2022, Sun launched the purpose division at Rosenfield Media Group, working with mission-driven leaders. Two years later, she founded Swerve Communications, representing changemakers like the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance and Good Energy to amplify their missions and impact.

