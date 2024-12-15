CEO & President | ForensisGroup, Inc.

Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, CEO and president of ForensisGroup, Inc., turned a career setback into a groundbreaking business. After being laid off in 1990, Steenwyk, a Filipino immigrant, launched ForensisGroup from her home with a vision to connect the best expert witnesses with attorneys, free from corporate conflicts and limitations. Starting with a single case, she grew ForensisGroup into an industry leader, providing expert witnesses and consultants in diverse fields and supporting over 30,000 cases. Her challenges inform ForensisGroup’s commitment to social justice, diversity and sustainability. Through the ForensisGroup Give Back program, Steenwyk funds education and nutrition programs in the rural Philippines, supporting over 30 students. A dedicated community leader, she serves on boards, including the Red Cross San Gabriel Valley, and promotes Asian American visibility through the East West Players.