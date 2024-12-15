(Matt Petit/Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S.)

Chief Membership, Impact and Industry Officer

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Entertainment

Meredith Shea, chief membership, impact and industry officer at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has dedicated her career to championing film and supporting its creators. With a decade-long tenure as a membership and awards executive at the Academy, she managed key Oscar categories and industry relations. At ARRAY, she directed ARRAY Crew, connecting underrepresented film crew members with industry leaders. Returning to the Academy in 2023, Shea leads new member outreach, awards administration and DEIA and sustainability initiatives. Under her leadership, the 2024 membership class included 44% women, 41% from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups and 56% international members. The 2024 Oscars showcased accessibility advancements like ASL interpretation and inclusive facilities. Shea regularly participates in global film panels and has judged numerous film festivals.