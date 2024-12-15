Head, U.S. Wealth Management

BMO

Financial Services

Michele Havens, the newly appointed head of BMO Wealth Management U.S., leads the company’s wealth management services, including family office, investment management, trust, estate and private banking. Based in Los Angeles, she brings over two decades of experience from Northern Trust, where she served as president of the west region, achieving historic growth by enhancing team performance and collaboration. Havens holds a bachelor’s in finance and marketing from Boston College and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson, where she sits on the board of advisors. She is actively involved in multiple nonprofit boards, including Marymount High School and National Charity League-Los Angeles, and remains engaged with the Los Angeles CEO Council and Chamber of Commerce.

