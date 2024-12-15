(Vincent Osberger)

CEO & Founder | Fostered Not Broken

Mika Ford, CEO and founder of Fostered Not Broken and its business branch Fostered Not Broken Home and Beyond, exemplifies community leadership rooted in personal experience. As a former foster youth, her journey inspires her to support Los Angeles’ vulnerable youth. She first joined the Assistance League of Los Angeles as a passionate volunteer, engaging foster care youth during events like Prom Day and quickly rose to become the youngest board member, where she contributes invaluable lived experience to advocacy efforts. Her nonprofit, Fostered Not Broken, empowers foster youth through professional and personal development, advancing her vision to uplift and empower underrepresented communities across Los Angeles. Ford’s story of resilience and service is a powerful testament to her commitment to “invisible” youth.

