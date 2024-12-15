Executive Vice President, Community Impact and Engagement

Los Angeles Rams

Molly Higgins is the executive vice president of community impact and engagement for the Los Angeles Rams. She oversees the team’s community outreach and social justice initiatives, aiming to use the Rams’ platform to fight for equality and provide access and opportunities for youth. Higgins leads programs like the Watts Rams youth football program, where LAPD officers coach children to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community. She focuses on addressing issues such as education inequities, housing and food insecurities and community-police relations. Under Higgins’ leadership, the Rams have launched initiatives like the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship and raised significant funds for local nonprofits. Recognized by the Sports Business Journal as a “Game Changer,” she is dedicated to improving the lives of Angelenos through various community efforts.

