Senior Director, Esports & Ventures Brand

Electronic Arts

Monica Dinsmore, senior director of esports & ventures brand at Electronic Arts (EA), has played a pivotal role in the esports and gaming industry for over a decade. With leadership positions at Riot Games and EA, she has driven innovative campaigns for brands like Kia, Lexus, Monster and Alienware, connecting them with over 540 million gamers globally. At EA, Dinsmore has overseen major esports properties, including EA SPORTS FC Pro, where she led a successful rebranding and launch in 2023, doubling viewership and engaging with top global football leagues. She also played a key role in elevating the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), spearheading fan experiences that boosted viewership by 22% and set attendance records.

