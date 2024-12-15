Interim CEO & Sr. VP/COO | Eisner Health

Monica Gutierrez-McCarthy serves as the interim president and CEO of Eisner Health, a nonprofit community health center in Los Angeles. Appointed in March 2024, she focuses on improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of patients and the communities served by Eisner Health. Gutierrez-McCarthy joined the organization in February 2021 as senior vice president and chief operating officer. With over 20 years of experience in the community health sector, she has held leadership roles that leverage technology and strategic foresight to enhance healthcare operations and outcomes. Prior to Eisner Health, she was the director of operations enhancement at OCHIN, where she supported community health centers through technology and data-driven strategies.

