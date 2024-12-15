Co-Founder | LABEL The Agency

Monica M. Jaramillo, the co-founder of LABEL The Agency, is a 25-plus year veteran in event marketing and branding. She has executed multiple memorable events and campaigns for clients like Airbnb, Netflix and Nicole Kidman’s Seratopical line. Previously a vice president at PMK BNC, she worked with brands such as Audi and Samsung. Jaramillo managed PR and celebrity engagement at NMA/Corbis Entertainment, spearheading talent negotiations like SodaStream’s Super Bowl campaign with Scarlett Johansson. Her career began at Rogers & Cowan, representing A-list talent like Bruce Willis and Eddie Murphy. A UCLA graduate, Jaramillo donates her time to #HashtagLunchbag and the Exceptional Children’s Foundation, reflecting on her commitment to community service.

