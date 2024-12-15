Chief Sales Officer | Relanto.ai

As chief sales officer at Relanto.ai, Nadia Dessouki has over a decade of experience in sales leadership and business development in the technology sector. She consistently drives growth and builds high-performing sales teams by aligning sales strategies with customer needs and employing a hands-on approach to execution. At Relanto. ai, Dessouki develops and executes global sales strategies, builds and optimizes sales teams and focuses on strong customer relationships. She plays a key role in aligning sales and delivery functions to exceed client expectations, driving immediate and long-term growth. Her leadership style is rooted in servant leadership, empowering teams with clear direction, support and resources. With a proven track record of fostering cross-department collaboration, Dessouki ensures sales efforts align with marketing, practice and delivery.