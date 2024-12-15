Founder, Principal & Managing Director

Nadia Geller is the founder and principal of Nadia Geller Designs, established in 2005. Through her efforts, she has built a company that spans the full spectrum of real estate, cultivating a culture of forward-thinking female employees. She began her career at ABC Carpet and Home in New York and gained prominence through appearances on TLC’s While You Were Out and other TV shows. Moving to Los Angeles, Geller connected with top architecture firms and developers. Her firm manages around 20 projects spanning multifamily, hospitality and residential sectors. Geller emphasizes solution-driven work and mentors her team, inspiring them to be aggressive and hands-on. Outside of Nadia Geller Designs, she also volunteers with organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

