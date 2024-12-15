Nancy Brown

Partner | Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Nancy J.W. Brown is a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP in Los Angeles, specializing in insurance coverage and litigation. With extensive experience in federal and state courts, she represents insurers in coverage disputes, particularly in excess and reinsurance matters. Brown has a strong track record in bench and jury trials, as well as appeals, handling cases involving general liability, professional liability and director’s and officer’s liability policies. She also represents professionals and businesses in matters such as breach of contract, intellectual property and unfair competition. Committed to community service, she volunteers as an umpire for Little League baseball and supports several nonprofit organizations. Brown mentors female attorneys and has held leadership roles with the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles.