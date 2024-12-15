Chief Executive Officer | MyBrandAI

Nancy Coblenz is the CEO of My- Brand AI, where she merges artificial intelligence with global market strategies to create innovative solutions. With over 15 years of experience in tech, including leadership roles in marketing and private equity, she is recognized for her strategic and technical expertise. Coblenz is committed to promoting diversity in STEM, launching mentorship programs for minority students. Her leadership has garnered numerous accolades, recognized as an LA Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Woman and the WomenTech Global Awards - Mentor of the Year. At MyBrand AI, she is pioneering environmentally sustainable data centers, setting new industry standards. Coblenz has also participated in the Global WomenTech Conference, furthering her mission to inspire future generations.