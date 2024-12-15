Partner, Labor & Employment | Blank Rome Llp

Rising Star

Natalie Alameddine, a partner at Blank Rome LLP, counsels and represents employers in litigation involving wage and hour issues, class actions, PAGA, discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. She has become a go-to attorney for national employers dealing with complex employment matters in California. Alameddine has successfully defended clients like BYD America and Arctic Glacier Premium Ice, securing dismissals and favorable settlements. Recognized as a “Top Labor & Employment Lawyer” by the Daily Journal and a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, she is also an advocate for pro bono work, co-spearheading Blank Rome’s Afghan refugee project. She is a sought-after speaker and actively participates in numerous legal organizations, including the Arab American Association of Lawyers and the Los Angeles Bar Association.