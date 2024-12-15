Shareholder & Attorney Grant | Shenon

Natela Shenon, a shareholder at Grant | Shenon, is a distinguished attorney and business strategist with 15 years of experience in complex business and real estate transactions. Holding a Juris Doctor and master’s in dispute resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law and a certificate in entrepreneurship and law, she combines legal expertise with business acumen. Shenon’s career began in boutique litigation, sharpening her negotiation and courtroom skills, followed by an in-house role in the oil and gas industry, enhancing her strategic counsel. In 2015, she founded Shenon Law, a boutique firm known for agile, client-focused service. The firm merged with Alpert Barr & Grant in 2021, expanding her impact on corporate governance and commercial litigation.