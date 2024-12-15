(JamesJohnson)

Co-CEO

Abacus Wealth Partners

Neela Hummel is the co-CEO of Abacus Wealth Partners, rising through the ranks from intern to leadership over the past decade. She is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) and has focused on fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, including creating the Abacus Sisterhood initiative to promote gender equity in finance. Hummel’s industry-leading parental leave policy and dedication to mentorship have made her a prominent figure in the financial sector. Recognized by prestigious organizations, she has earned accolades such as inclusion in the MO 100 Top Impact CEOs and LA Business Journal’s Women of Influence. Hummel is also a speaker and mentor, contributing to conferences like Barron’s Independent Advisor Conference and Women and Wealth Summit.

