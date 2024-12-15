Nicole Durham-Mallory

VP, Sales Admin of Development

Dine Brands Global

Nicole Durham-Mallory is the vice president of sales admin in development at Dine Brands Global, where she has excelled for over 22 years. She has been instrumental in overseeing IHOP’s restaurant portfolio and advancing diversity in franchising through initiatives like the Dine Forward program and the IFA Franchise Ascension Initiative. As an officer of SoulFood@Dine, Durham-Mallory leads efforts to support African American/Black team members and franchisees and engages in community service, including organizing a supply drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. She is also active in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Soroptimist International, advocating for women’s empowerment and social justice. Durham-Mallory’s leadership, dedication to inclusivity and community impact make her a standout at Dine Brands.

