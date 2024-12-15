Partner | The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, a partner at The Sohagi Law Group, PLC, advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters, with expertise spanning the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Endangered Species Act (ESA). She has successfully represented clients, including Los Angeles World Airports and the California Public Utilities Commission, in litigation and project development for significant multi-million-dollar initiatives. Gordon’s recent victories include defending UC Berkeley’s Long Range Development Plan and Los Angeles County’s updates to floodplain maps and safety elements. Recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer and a 2023 Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal, she also serves as co-chair of California’s leading CEQA legal conference and is a frequent lecturer at prestigious environmental law events.

