(Victoria Smith/Victoria Smith)

Founding Partner | Kaplan Marino, PC

Nina Marino, co-founder of Kaplan Marino, PC, is a white-collar and complex criminal defense attorney with over 25 years of experience. In 2024, she secured acquittals for a CEO accused of bribery after a 10-week trial and obtained probation for a doctor facing 46 counts of embezzlement. Her recent achievements also include dismissing a workers’ comp fraud case and reducing charges for a consultant to a misdemeanor, leaving no criminal record. A leader in the legal field, Marino co-chairs ABA’s Women in White Collar Subcommittee and serves on the National Institute on White Collar Crime Committee. She co-hosts the podcast “White Collar Talks” and is dedicated to advancing women’s issues and access to justice through speaking engagements and community involvement.

