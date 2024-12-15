Founder & CEO Dream North LLC / Dream North Foundation

Nychol Lyna Woods, founder and CEO of Dream North LLC and Dream North Foundation, is a passionate advocate for underserved communities, focusing on at-risk and foster youth. Through partnerships with LAUSD, Something Good 2 Eat and local nonprofits, Dream North offers impactful programs in literary and culinary arts. Recognized by ABC7 News and Telemundo, Dream North has secured funding from organizations like Walmart and Target to support its initiatives. Woods’ dedication is inspired by her challenging upbringing and experience as a foster parent. Her children’s book Forgotten Baby reflects these struggles, aiming to provide hope and resilience to foster youth. With a mission to empower marginalized communities, Dream North continues to make a meaningful impact by supporting nonprofits, securing essential grants and promoting literacy and community development.