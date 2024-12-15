Chief Operating Officer | Patreon

As COO of Patreon, Paige Fitzgerald oversees operations, scaling and strategy, significantly shaping the company’s trajectory at a transformative time. She has been instrumental in executing CEO Jack Conte’s vision, equipping creators with tools to build sustainable businesses. Fitzgerald implemented operational efficiencies, launched a transparency report and introduced safety and community-driven updates, including innovative features like community chats, creator-to-fan gifting and live countdowns. Before Patreon, she led key growth initiatives at Block (formerly Square), scaling Afterpay and Cash App into major financial services platforms. Her career includes strategic roles at Airbnb, Waymo and Waze, where she contributed to global product launches and the commercialization of autonomous vehicle technology. Fitzgerald’s expertise in tech, finance and policy drives her impact at Patreon and her support for the Creator Policy Engagement Program.

