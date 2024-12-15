Head of Marketing & Public Relations | Alchera X, Inc. (AX)

Palak Kapasi, head of marketing and public relations at Alchera X, Inc. dba AX, is a dynamic marketing and public relations professional with over 15 years of experience. With a proven track record in brand management, media relations, consumer behavior analysis and product marketing, she brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Kapasi’s background in business development and finance, coupled with her extensive retail experience and recent foray into the technology industry, underscores her adaptability and strategic acumen. Known for her collaborative approach, talent development skills and commitment to fostering sustainability and charitable initiatives while encouraging positive workplace culture, she is a driving force behind successful marketing endeavors at AX, including her recent work with the California Governor’s Office.

