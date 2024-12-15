(Michael Adan)

Managing Partner & COO | POV Agency

Pilaar Terry, managing partner & COO at POV Agency, is transforming strategic communications with over 20 years of experience in PR and corporate communications. In 2018, she launched her own consultancy, ultimately leading POV Agency - a team dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and creating impactful brand moments. As managing partner & COO, Terry oversees business strategy, operations and client relations, guiding POV through significant growth, a seamless rebrand and the challenges of the pandemic. Notable achievements include partnerships like Jessica Simpson’s campaign with Chicken of the Sea, SXSW panels on diversity in branding and helping a client win $200K on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. She is also a dedicated mentor and board member, supporting emerging professionals and serving on nonprofit boards like the Foundation at Hearst Castle and The Collective Identity.