Chief People Officer | Fastly

Puja Jaspal is the chief people officer at Fastly, overseeing global human resources strategy, employee experience, talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion. With over 20 years of experience, she has significantly improved company culture, leading Fastly to be named among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For. Jaspal implemented a hybrid workforce model and successfully integrated Domainr after its acquisition. Previously, as SVP at Cisco, she contributed to the company achieving the #1 Best Place to Work ranking. Her career includes leadership roles at Visa and Google, where she was an HR partner to executives like Marissa Mayer and Sundar Pichai. Jaspal holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

