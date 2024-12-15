Rachel Freeman

Deputy Mayor of Business

and Economic Development

City of Los Angeles

Rachel E. Freeman, deputy mayor of business and economic development for the city of Los Angeles, has led transformative economic initiatives since her appointment in February 2023. Overseeing a team that collaborates with key economic pillars like Los Angeles World Airports and the Port of Los Angeles, she focuses on bolstering small business growth, affordable housing and local film production. Under Freeman’s guidance, the office launched three impactful mayoral executive directives: reducing costs and streamlining processes for small business creation, incentivizing affordable housing and enhancing efficiency in permitting for film and television production. Prior to her public service, she served as senior VP of real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, managing complex land use, sustainability and infrastructure projects and as president/CEO of Capri Retail Services.

