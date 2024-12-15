Chief Medical Officer | Atara Biotherapeutics

Healthcare/Life Sciences

Rajani Dinavahi, chief medical officer at Atara Biotherapeutics since 2024, brings over two decades of experience in healthcare and biotechnology, spanning multiple therapeutic areas. She leads clinical development, clinical operations, medical affairs, biostatistics, safety and other critical functions at Atara. A key player since joining in 2019, Dinavahi spearheaded the clinical development of Atara’s lead product, Tabelecleucel, the first globally approved allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, establishing Atara as a leader in innovative cell therapies. Before her role as CMO, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Atara, including senior director of clinical sciences, where she led cross-functional teams, and head of medical affairs and cell therapy sciences. Dinavahi’s expertise spans diverse therapeutic areas such as immuno-oncology, nephrology, inflammation and metabolic diseases, where she helped bring transformative treatments to patients.