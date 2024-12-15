Honoree: Entrepreneur of the Year

Founder

Beautyblender

Rea Ann Silva is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, recognized for her transformative contributions and exemplary leadership. As the founder and CEO of Beautyblender, she has not only revolutionized makeup application but has also made significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. Silva’s journey began in the heart of Hollywood, where she worked as a makeup artist for over two decades. Her experience on the sets of TV shows like Girlfriends - the first to be filmed in high-definition - led her to invent the iconic Beautyblender sponge. This innovative tool was born out of necessity, designed to address the challenges of makeup application in the age of HD television. The Beautyblender, with its unique edgeless design, quickly became a staple in makeup routines worldwide, earning Silva multiple awards and cementing her place as a visionary in the beauty sector. Under her leadership, Beautyblender has continued to thrive, consistently launching new products that resonate with a diverse audience.

Known for the Original Beautyblender, which has garnered numerous accolades, the brand’s commitment to innovation is evident in recent releases such as the Boost 18-Hour Firming & Smoothing Peptide Primer and the Beautyblender Bio Pure. These products have all received acclaim for their quality, user-friendliness and sustainability. Silva’s ability to adapt and respond to consumer needs, including the introduction of eco-friendly packaging, highlights her forward-thinking approach to business.

In the last two years, Silva’s impact has been particularly noteworthy. In 2024, she was honored with the Hispanic Heritage Award for Entrepreneurship, a prestigious recognition that celebrates her influence as a Latina entrepreneur. Her contributions extend beyond the beauty industry. She has been recognized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, where she was featured in the “Only One in the Room” exhibit, celebrating women who have achieved unparalleled success in their fields - an honor that places Silva alongside other legendary figures.

