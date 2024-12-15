Chief Executive Officer | The MRN Agency

Rebecca Núñez, CEO of The MRN Agency, has revolutionized the marketing industry by making cultural intelligence the agency’s core focus. Under her leadership, MRN has received accolades like Adweek’s No. 4 Fastest Growing Agency in the U.S. Through its unique culture-graphics approach, MRN helps brands connect with diverse audiences on a deeper level, attracting clients like State Farm and the NBA. Núñez’s strategic insights have transformed MRN from a small Los Angeles agency into a multi-office international powerhouse. She remains committed to diversity, with a staff that is 70% female and 90% multicultural. Her dedication to mentorship has led her to create internships for young people of color, fostering the next generation of industry leaders.