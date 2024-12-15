Chief Executive Officer | Seen&Heard

Regan Williams, CEO of Seen&Heard, is dedicated to empowering foster youth through trauma-informed, arts-based programming. Inspired by her early experiences as a foster parent and CASA, she founded Seen&Heard in 2018 to provide foster youth with a supportive, small-cohort approach to self-discovery. Her leadership secured $360,000 in initial funding and partnerships with organizations like Zoe and DCFS. During COVID, Williams adapted the program to a hybrid model, ensuring ongoing support. Over the past two years, Seen&Heard saw a 28% increase in graduates and donations, and in 2023 alone served 136 youth, providing $33,000 in financial assistance. Her commitment to “seeing and hearing” each participant drives the organization’s lasting impact on foster youth.