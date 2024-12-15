Superintendent | Westside Union School District Superintendent

Regina Rossall’s 54-year career exemplifies dedication to education and community service. As the first female and longest-serving superintendent at Westside, she has been a pioneering leader. Rossall’s active involvement in ACSA, including roles as president and board member, showcases her commitment to educational excellence. Her mentorship is evident through 600-plus hours coaching aspiring leaders, initiating a district administrative induction program and teaching at California State University, Bakersfield, and Brandman University. Rossall has judged the California School Boards Association Golden Bell Awards and supported local PTAs and arts and health organizations. Recognized by ACSA with the 2023 Marcus Foster Award and the 2024 AV Edge Navigating Change Award, she is celebrated for bridging education and business in Antelope Valley.