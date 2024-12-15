Media & Marketing Operations Director | Curacao

Reyna Patricia Marquez, director of media and marketing operations at Curacao, is a leader and marketing professional with over 29 years of dedication. An immigrant who arrived in the U.S. at 17, her journey from advertising assistant to director shows her resilience and commitment. Marquez has led transformative marketing efforts, including over 12 store openings and large-scale events attracting more than 10,000 attendees, surpassing sales targets and expanding Curacao’s influence in Los Angeles. Her impact extends beyond business; she advocates for community involvement through events like the Latinos United Concert and school supply drives. As a mentor in the “Mujeres Empresariales” program, Marquez empowers Hispanic women entrepreneurs with marketing insights. She earned numerous accolades, including being named Employee of the Year at Curacao four times.

