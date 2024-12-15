President & CEO

Rochelle Mills, president & CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO), leads this award-winning nonprofit in creating affordable housing across California. Since joining in 2006, she has expanded IHO’s footprint and influence, with 2024 marking a major year with new communities like Pacific Wind in Carlsbad and Serenity in South L.A. Mills’ developments address diverse resident needs, from working families to seniors, offering supportive services for empowered living. A former architecture instructor and editor, her varied background informs her holistic approach to community-building. She is actively engaged in organizations like Housing California and the Black Developers Forum, highlighting her commitment to sustainable housing. Mills’ work has earned state recognition, including the CREW OC 2019 Spire Top Woman in CRE Award and a SoCal Power Woman honor.

