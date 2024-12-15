Chief Executive Officer | Nextroll

Technology & Software

Roli Saxena, CEO of NextRoll since 2022, has a distinguished career in leading business growth and innovation. At Brex, as chief customer officer, she managed 80% of revenue, surpassing targets by 120% during COVID-19 and cutting customer acquisition costs by 60%. At Clever Inc., Saxena oversaw over half the workforce and 100% of revenue. Also at LinkedIn, she drove growth from $300 million to $3 billion, leading a global customer success team of 250 across 16 countries and generating $200 million in revenue. She transformed NextRoll by integrating with Google’s Privacy Sandbox, focusing on privacy-centric adtech solutions. Her leadership earned her recognition as a “Woman of Excellence” by the Path to Purchase Institute. Saxena founded LinkedIn Women’s Network, raising senior women’s representation from 8% to 30%.