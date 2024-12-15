VP, Sales Operations & Strategy | Illumio

Currently, as vice president at Illumio, Ruchika Chopra leads GTM strategy, operations and planning, focusing on driving growth and optimizing sales processes. She has successfully led teams through one IPO and two acquisitions, leveraging data-driven insights to foster action-oriented cultures. Chopra began her career at Tata Consultancy Services and has held key positions at Siebel Systems, VMware and NetApp, as well as startups like Nimble and Mist. Her leadership has resulted in significant improvements in team performance and recognition as a crucial driver of sales acceleration. She is also an award-winning leader, having received the CEO Excellence Award at Juniper Networks. Outside of work, Chopra is known to be an avid baker as she is a part of Cake4Kids, a nonprofit that bakes treats for underserved youth.