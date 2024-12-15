Controller Partner

Engineering and Science, Inc.

Ruth Baldauf is the controller at Partner Engineering and Science, Inc., with nearly 14 years at the company. She rose from a non-CPA role to her current position, highlighting her professional growth. Baldauf played a pivotal role in Partner’s acquisition of Birdsall Services Group in 2013, managing complex financial integrations. She has spearheaded critical software implementations like Microsoft Dynamics GP and Deltek Vision, enhancing operational efficiency and data accuracy. Her negotiation skills have led to substantial cost savings in vendor contracts, boosting the company’s profitability. Baldauf fosters a collaborative environment, mentoring her team and enhancing workplace culture. From 2012 to 2015, she served on the board of the Los Angeles Chapter of CalCPA, contributing to the accounting profession.