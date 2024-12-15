Managing Partner | LTL Attorneys

Serving as managing partner at LTL Attorneys, Sabrina Narain leads the firm’s consumer protection litigation practice, rapidly expanding the team and leveraging innovative AI technology to optimize case strategy. With extensive experience in complex litigation, she defends clients, including automotive giants like Ford and Honda, in high-stakes product liability and warranty cases. She’s known for securing favorable trial verdicts and pioneering strategies in California’s consumer protection landscape. As a Latina and Asian Indian attorney, Narain champions diversity, co-chairing the ASCDC diversity committee and actively engaging in community outreach. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and Best Lawyers: One to Watch, she’s a sought-after speaker and mentor in the legal community.