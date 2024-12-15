Vice President | Avison Young

Real Estate/Construction

With over 25 years in commercial real estate, Sally Zesut, vice president at Avison Young, is known for her client dedication, clear communication and integrity. In 2024, she brokered the Inland Empire’s second-largest industrial lease - over 1 million square feet - earning her a Costar Power Broker Top Deal Award. In previous years, Zesut’s impactful deals have included a significant lease in the City of Industry for WinIt America, Inc., recognized as one of the Best Industrial Leases of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2023. Her achievements in 2022 include a high-profile lease in Inglewood and multiple honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women’s Business Council, as well as being named a Woman of Influence by Bisnow.