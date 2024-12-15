Samantha Dang-Tran

President, Founder and CFO | Final Bow

As president, founder and CFO of Final Bow, Samantha N. Dang-Tran is a visionary leader and entrepreneur. After overcoming early hardships as a refugee from Vietnam, she built a diverse career that includes launching Boss Babes, a resource for connecting and financing women-owned businesses; Mia Wynn, a jewelry and fashion line supporting victims of human trafficking; and Final Bow, a talent management company amplifying Asian and minority voices using cutting-edge AI technology. With over a decade of experience in telecommunications and legal expertise, Dang-Tran has managed multimillion-dollar projects for major companies like Verizon and AT&T. She is dedicated to giving back, inspired by the entrepreneurial women in her family and continues to support her community through her ventures.