Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Iskandar’s Collections & Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce

Sandra Iskandar began her career as a police officer, dedicating six years to law enforcement while attending the University of La Verne and launching an online bridal and fashion business. Her brand’s success led her to open a brick-and-mortar store in Lancaster, CA. Iskandar’s designs and exceptional customer service caught the attention of Hollywood, leading her to dress celebrities for red carpet events and create costumes for films. Recently elected as the youngest female CEO of the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce and the first Armenian woman in the city to hold this position, she is known for mentoring the younger generation and fostering a brighter future. Iskandar holds degrees in business and law and has been featured in Aspiring Magazine.

