SVP, Wealth Director | PNC Bank

Sandra Madden, with 30 years in banking and wealth management, is a seasoned leader dedicated to empowering clients and mentoring women in the industry. As PNC Bank’s wealth director in Los Angeles, following a successful 22-year tenure, she uses her extensive experience to guide families in building and preserving multigenerational wealth. Madden’s commitment to client service is matched by her leadership in developing a team of advisors focused on personalized financial strategies and community engagement. In the past two years, she has emphasized tailored financial guidance and educational resources for clients navigating complex wealth management needs. Previously active in Philadelphia, she served on the executive board of the Homeless Advocacy Project, aiding individuals in securing essential services.

